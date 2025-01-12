Breaking News
Vasai crime: Sans guard, jewellery store robbed at gunpoint; owner hurt
Beed sarpanch murder: MCOCA charges filed against 8 accused
Mumbai: Not a shoe-in for drug smugglers held in Borivali
Mumbai: Malad residents ramp up protest over bikers on FOB
UGC draft rules slammed as power grab attempt
Maharashtra: Gas cylinders explode on street food cart in Parbhani; none hurt

The blasts occurred on a 'vada pav' cart on Vasmat Road, and the fire department received a call at 12.11 am, the official said

After spiritual trip to Vrindavan, Anushka & Virat clicked at Gateway of India

12 January,2025 12:46 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
When Ranbir Kapoor predicted Imran Khan's early retirement

Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan had plans to start their own production house named Genuine Draft. The duo made the revelation on season 3 of Koffee With Karan

12 January,2025 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Sena (UBT) never called for disbanding INDIA bloc or MVA, says Sanjay Raut

Raut's remarks came a day after he cited the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo, which raised a question mark over the opposition bloc's unity

12 January,2025 12:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
How teenage pregnancies are affecting tribal children in Pen

Pen’s tribal children are hitting puberty even before their teens begin, and their parents are too busy to supervise. Pregnant at ages as young as 12, they are forced to make the hard choice between underage marriage or abortion

12 January,2025 11:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Sports News
Fresh blow for Shakib, fails second bowling action test before Champions Trophy

Shakib had earlier failed an independent assessment of his bowling action at Loughborough University, an ICC-accredited testing center in the UK

12 January,2025 12:54 PM IST | Dhaka | mid-day online correspondent

