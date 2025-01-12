-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Events
The blasts occurred on a 'vada pav' cart on Vasmat Road, and the fire department received a call at 12.11 am, the official said
Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan had plans to start their own production house named Genuine Draft. The duo made the revelation on season 3 of Koffee With Karan12 January,2025 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Raut's remarks came a day after he cited the lack of opportunities for workers of respective parties in an alliance and the right to organisational growth as the major considerations for contesting solo, which raised a question mark over the opposition bloc's unity12 January,2025 12:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Pen’s tribal children are hitting puberty even before their teens begin, and their parents are too busy to supervise. Pregnant at ages as young as 12, they are forced to make the hard choice between underage marriage or abortion12 January,2025 11:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Shakib had earlier failed an independent assessment of his bowling action at Loughborough University, an ICC-accredited testing center in the UK12 January,2025 12:54 PM IST | Dhaka | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT