BMC will hold a special week-long drive, from April 18 to 23, to remove concrete from around the base of trees and nails or cables lodged on them
The mother-daughter duo was clicked at Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor's residence, for his wedding with Alia Bhatt14 April,2022 02:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After Congress demanded the registration of a corruption case against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly demanding commission from deceased contractor Santosh Patil, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hit back and said 'Congress is the Gangotri of corruption'14 April,2022 03:54 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI
After two years of subdued vigour on April 14, Mumbaikars are gearing up to celebrate Dr B.R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary with greater joy. From family meets and community events to distributing food and books, here’s a glimpse of how families are marking the day14 April,2022 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
It's no secret that the food is the cornerstone of the Kapoor Khandaan and keeping up with the tradition, the wedding menu is a delight for the attendees14 April,2022 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS