° °
Subscribe
Access to all premium content
Today’s E-paper
Thursday, 14 April, 2022

5+

Latest

Updates

mid-day-shorts logo

MD Shorts

Mid-Day
Subscribe Now - Free Trial
Today’s E-paper

mid-day-shorts logo

MD Shorts

5+
Updates

Updates

Subscribe
Breaking News
Brooklyn subway shooting suspect arrested: New York Police chief
ED grills former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in money-laundering case linked to sand mining
Supriya Sule seeks Union health minister Mandaviya's help for Indian students studying in China
Four held for 'raping' Bengal monitor lizard in Maharashtra forest
Mumbai: 42 per cent of homes don't have toilets inside, finds survey
Man dupes CA of Rs 10 lakh on pretext of updating KYC

In Focus

BMC drive to free trees of torture at their base

BMC will hold a special week-long drive, from April 18 to 23, to remove concrete from around the base of trees and nails or cables lodged on them

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter
Ranbir-Alia's wedding: Fans and media arrive at Vastu; security beefed up

Ranbir-Alia's wedding: Fans and media arrive at Vastu; security beefed up
Entertainment News
Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan get angry at paparazzi for surrounding their car
Watch Video

Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan get angry at paparazzi for surrounding their car

The mother-daughter duo was clicked at Vastu, Ranbir Kapoor's residence, for his wedding with Alia Bhatt

14 April,2022 02:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Siddaramaiah, Surjewala others court arrest demanding Minister's dismissal

Siddaramaiah, Surjewala others court arrest demanding Minister's dismissal

After Congress demanded the registration of a corruption case against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa for allegedly demanding commission from deceased contractor Santosh Patil, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hit back and said 'Congress is the Gangotri of corruption'

14 April,2022 03:54 PM IST | Bengaluru | PTI
Lifestyle News
Remembrance, food & joy: How Mumbaikars are celebrating Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2022

Remembrance, food & joy: How Mumbaikars are celebrating Dr Ambedkar Jayanti 2022

After two years of subdued vigour on April 14, Mumbaikars are gearing up to celebrate Dr B.R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary with greater joy. From family meets and community events to distributing food and books, here’s a glimpse of how families are marking the day

14 April,2022 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Entertainment News
Here's what the food menu for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding looks like
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding

Here's what the food menu for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding looks like

It's no secret that the food is the cornerstone of the Kapoor Khandaan and keeping up with the tradition, the wedding menu is a delight for the attendees

14 April,2022 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK