The incident occurred between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on May 1, in front of Kandeel Restaurant in Fort. Police said a motorist was trying to take a right turn even though it was prohibited. As it was taking the turn, a biker crashed into the car and fell down
They posed separately for the shutterbugs upon their arrival but went inside the venue together after seeing each other. A big Smile was clearly visible on Kiara and Sidharth's faces04 May,2022 02:52 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Curfew was clamped in Khargone after the violence on April 10, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled04 May,2022 06:10 PM IST | Bhopal | PTI
As health consciousness continues to extend to skin health, electric skincare appliances are gaining attention among Indians. Industry experts tell us about the common devices and why people are curious about them04 May,2022 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
In this regard, BCCI formed a committee comprising Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Councillor, BCCI ("BCCI Committee")04 May,2022 05:13 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI