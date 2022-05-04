° °
Wednesday, 04 May, 2022

Mid-Day
Breaking News
BCCI bans Boria Majumdar for 2 years after journalist 'threatened and intimidated' Wriddhiman Saha
No violation of loudspeaker rules in Maha; no one should teach Hindutva to Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut
Load-shedding in Mumbai if demand crosses 4,200 MW
Elon Musk hints at Twitter charging commercial, govt users
Signboard not in Marathi? BMC set to act from May 15
Why is biomedical waste plant still in our neighbourhood, ask Govandi residents
BMC team visits Ranas' Mumbai flat for 'inspection', but finds it locked

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Wrong turn by motorist costs cop’s son his life

The incident occurred between 5.30 pm and 6 pm on May 1, in front of Kandeel Restaurant in Fort. Police said a motorist was trying to take a right turn even though it was prohibited. As it was taking the turn, a biker crashed into the car and fell down

Raped by 4 men, teen allegedly sexually assaulted again by SHO in police station
Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share cute moments at Arpita Khan's Eid party
Entertainment News
Sidharth and Kiara spotted together at Eid party amid break up reports

They posed separately for the shutterbugs upon their arrival but went inside the venue together after seeing each other. A big Smile was clearly visible on Kiara and Sidharth's faces

04 May,2022 02:52 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Ram Navami violence

Curfew lifted in MP's Khargone city; all restrictions withdrawn

Curfew was clamped in Khargone after the violence on April 10, during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled

04 May,2022 06:10 PM IST | Bhopal | PTI
Lifestyle News
Skin care goes electric: What's driving greater interest in skin health gadgets?

Premium

As health consciousness continues to extend to skin health, electric skincare appliances are gaining attention among Indians. Industry experts tell us about the common devices and why people are curious about them

04 May,2022 11:18 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
BCCI slaps Boria Majumdar with 2-yr ban for 'intimidating' Wriddhiman Saha

In this regard, BCCI formed a committee comprising Rajeev Shukla, Vice President, BCCI, Arun Singh Dhumal, Treasurer, BCCI and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, Councillor, BCCI ("BCCI Committee")

04 May,2022 05:13 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI

