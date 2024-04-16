-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
Duo met to celebrate when he banged her head against wall after getting intoxicated
Salman Khan firing case: It has been said that the crime branch has traced the IP address through which the post was made on Facebook that claimed responsibility for the attack16 April,2024 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Civic body issues advisory urging residents to take precautions16 April,2024 03:18 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Companies across various sectors are adopting AI rapidly. This is making AI skills a must among employees. Mid-day.com conversed with industry experts who suggest ways in which readers can equip themselves with AI skills and further boost their career growth16 April,2024 09:34 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
This was Mohun Bagan’s maiden triumph over the two-time Shield Winners Mumbai across four seasons, who, having remained unbeaten in previous eight encounters, had won six of them16 April,2024 11:52 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT