Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
PM Modi to visit Mumbai: Here's all you need to know

The event will be held at the Nesco Exhibition Center in Goregaon

Tanuj Virwani and Tanya Jacob announce pregnancy: 'Baby has entered the chat'

11 July,2024 05:03 PM IST | Mumbai
Latest OTT releases to watch this week: 'Kakuda' to 'Maharaja'

Latest OTT releases to watch this week: It's that time of the week again when we bring you the freshest updates from the world of over-the-top (OTT) entertainment. The next seven days are packed with a delightful mix of movies and TV shows that promise to satisfy all your binge-watching cravings. So, grab your popcorn, and let's dive into the exciting lineup.

11 July,2024 04:57 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18

As devotees gather at Wadala's Vitthal Mandir in large numbers, several routes in Wadala and Dadar will be closed on July 16 to July 18

11 July,2024 05:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Staying physically active: Ways to incorporate exercise amid hectic schedules

Staying physically active: Ways to incorporate exercise amid hectic schedules

In today’s fast-paced work landscape, people often struggle to find time and ways to stay fit and active. As physical inactivity rises among adults, we speak to a doctor and a fitness trainer to know the health consequences and ways to stay fit amid a sedentary lifestyle and hectic schedules

11 July,2024 06:42 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Champions Trophy 2025: India favour Dubai-Sri Lanka as alternative venues

Since 2008's Asia Cup, India has not played any cricket tournaments in Pakistan due to tense relationships between both nations

11 July,2024 06:53 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

