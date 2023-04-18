Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Naigaon fire: Over a dozen motorcycles gutted, no casualties reported

The local residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the blaze and billowing smoke from the parking lot

BTS's Jimin poses with J-Hope as he prepares to leave for military service

BTS's Jimin poses with J-Hope as he prepares to leave for military service

18 April,2023 10:54 AM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
NTR30: Saif Ali Khan joins shoot of film starring Jr NTR, Janhvi; see pics

NTR30: Saif Ali Khan joins shoot of film starring Jr NTR, Janhvi; see pics

Saif Ali Khan has joined the team of Jr NTR's next with Koratala Siva

18 April,2023 11:03 AM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Apple’s First Store Opens In India, Tim Cook’s ‘Hello’ To Mumbai

Apple’s First Store Opens In India, Tim Cook’s ‘Hello’ To Mumbai

With a graceful ‘hello’, tech giant Apple is all set to open its first retail store in Mumbai on April 18. The first-ever physical retail outlet to be opened in India is a huge step forward for Apple and India in terms of expanding the service for its loyal customers. Taking to Twitter, Apple CEO Tim Cook greeted Mumbai with a huge ‘hello’ and shared a welcoming picture with his Mumbai team. The store with attractive architecture will open its gates to the public at 11 am in the morning. The outlet in Delhi, however, will open on April 20. The first online store in India entered the market in 2020 with plans to open stores soon after, however, the launch was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

18 April,2023 11:15 AM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Skincare during a heatwave: How does sunscreen protect your skin?

Mid-Day Premium Skincare during a heatwave: How does sunscreen protect your skin?

As the temperatures rise, medics say using sunscreen is mandatory besides the right summer clothing, even if you are stepping out for just 10 minutes during the peak daylight hours

18 April,2023 11:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Gold rush for Indian shuttlers in Brazil

Gold rush for Indian shuttlers in Brazil

The participants of SH6 classification comprises ‘standing/short stature’ players.

18 April,2023 08:56 AM IST | Sao Paulo | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK