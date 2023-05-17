Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Pawar holds meeting with NCP leaders for Lok Sabha, Assembly polls in Mumbai

Pawar also discussed the governance by the present Shinde-Fadnavis government and the current political situation in the state of Maharashtra, during the meeting

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya, Mrunal Thakur leave for Cannes 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya, Mrunal Thakur leave for Cannes 2023

17 May,2023 09:51 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Alia Bhatt, IU spotted sitting next to each other at Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul

Alia Bhatt, IU spotted sitting next to each other at Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul

Stars like Alia Bhatt, IU, Harry Styles and Dakota Johnson attended the event

17 May,2023 11:31 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
'Passengers suffer minor sprain due to turbulence on Delhi-Sydney AI flight'

'Passengers suffer minor sprain due to turbulence on Delhi-Sydney AI flight'

The DGCA official said that no hospitalisation was required for any of the passengers. A statement from Air India on the incident is still awaited

17 May,2023 02:06 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Suffering from hypertension? Experts share measures to tackle the condition

Suffering from hypertension? Experts share measures to tackle the condition

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 629 million adults in India had hypertension in 2019. This number is expected to rise to 795 million by 2025. On World Hypertension Day, experts weigh in on the causes, effects, and prevention of hypertension

17 May,2023 02:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
PBKS vs DC: Could Warner hand Delhi a consolation win over resurgent Kings?

PBKS vs DC: Could Warner hand Delhi a consolation win over resurgent Kings?

After defeating Delhi by 31 runs in their previous game on Saturday, Punjab look to down the Capitals again as they continue their hunt for a Playoffs spot with hopes of improving their NRR

17 May,2023 08:30 AM IST | Dharamsala | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK