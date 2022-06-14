In Focus
Mumbai
Name new Borivali flyover after CDS Bipin Rawat: BJP writes to BMC14 June,2022 08:03 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent BJP leaders write to the civic body, asking that the bridge be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat; also demand that Devendra Fadnavis is invited for the inauguration
Recently, the actor shared his latest advertisement with Burger King and where he can be seen munching on burgers14 June,2022 12:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 and is in judicial custody14 June,2022 02:48 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
With the ongoing trials in UK, the four-day work week pattern is back in discussion. Mid-Day Online reached out to companies and talent management professionals who have initiated the process14 June,2022 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Dokic, 39, who rose to a career-high world ranking of four in 2002, wrote a lengthy and heartfelt message on Instagram along with a picture of herself in tears14 June,2022 08:44 AM IST | Sydney | AFP