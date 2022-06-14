×
Three BA.4, one BA.5 cases confirmed in Mumbai
Only 24 per cent of 12-15 age group vaccinated in Thane: Civic data
Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims
Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs
PM Modi to visit Maharashtra today
ED quizzes Rahul Gandhi for 2nd consecutive day in National Herald money-laundering case

Name new Borivali flyover after CDS Bipin Rawat: BJP writes to BMC
Mumbai

BJP leaders write to the civic body, asking that the bridge be named after CDS General Bipin Rawat; also demand that Devendra Fadnavis is invited for the inauguration

Rahul Gandhi questioned for 2nd day in ED office; leaves after 4 hours National Herald case

Here's looking at Sushant Singh Rajput's journey from TV to Bollywood

Entertainment News
Watch Video: Hrithik Roshan shares with fans how his cheat meal looks like

Recently, the actor shared his latest advertisement with Burger King and where he can be seen munching on burgers

14 June,2022 12:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Court reserves order on Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case
Delhi

Jain was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30 and is in judicial custody

14 June,2022 02:48 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Me-time Friday? HR professionals, employees weigh in on the four-day work policy

Premium

With the ongoing trials in UK, the four-day work week pattern is back in discussion. Mid-Day Online reached out to companies and talent management professionals who have initiated the process

14 June,2022 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
‘I almost jumped off my 26th floor balcony,' says former tennis ace Jelena Dokic

Dokic, 39, who rose to a career-high world ranking of four in 2002, wrote a lengthy and heartfelt message on Instagram along with a picture of herself in tears

14 June,2022 08:44 AM IST | Sydney | AFP

