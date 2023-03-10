Breaking News
Mumbai: Experts topple fanciful notions of smog towers
Mumbai: 18-year-old motorcyclist dies after mishap on Bandra’s U-bridge
Mumbai: BEST Double-decker bus set to return to Dadar East
Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station
Maharashtra state budget puts women, farmers in focus
In Focus

India's handling of Covid exemplifies best practices beyond doubt: VP Dhankar

He further said the prime minister cheered and motivated the Covid warriors and the country was quick to come up with a legislation that accorded them protection

Deepika Padukone looks like an absolute 'boss lady' as she leaves for Oscars

 10 March,2023 01:22 PM IST | Mumbai | Sneha Singh
Entertainment News
This video of Anupam Kher giving head massage to Satish Kaushik is so wholesome

Taking to Instagram, Anupam dropped a video along with a caption in Hindi, "Death is the end of life.... Not of relationships." In the video, Anupam was seen giving Satish a head massage and having a fun banter with him

10 March,2023 01:45 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: How can this be an SSC exam centre, ask parents and students

Parents demand change of SSC centre from Wadala school which has asbestos sheets for a roof making it unbearably hot, has benches and desks meant for primary schoolers and is surrounded by noisy shanties

10 March,2023 06:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Lifestyle News
Face yoga experts share asanas to get a toned jawline

Premium

Face yoga refers to the training of facial muscles to enhance features and activate blood circulation around the face and neck. Interestingly, our face constitutes 87 muscles which if stretched regularly, can induce youthful vitality naturally

10 March,2023 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2023: Grit, glory, and grandeur! A tournament like no other!

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, the former five-time winners and the latter four-time champions, will expectedly spearhead the charge but other seasoned campaigners, all bolstered in the mega auction earlier this year, have the resources to usurp the heavy

10 March,2023 03:38 PM IST | Mumbai

