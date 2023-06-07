Breaking News
Mumbai: Student found dead in Marine Drive hostel room
Cloud over GMLR contractor: Firm’s fate hangs on Bihar report
Mumbai: Serial molester preying around colleges held
Maharashtra: State govt signs hydropower MoUs for Rs 71,000 crore
Mumbai: Notorious housebreakers arrested
Weather News

In Focus

Trolley lift falls at under-construction high-rise building in Vashi Naka
BREAKING

"Goods carrying crane of about length 150 ft. of an under-construction high-rise building was broken and fallen on nearby two to three hutments. At least five to six people were reported to be injured by the locals," said the BMC official

Sonnalli Seygall wedding: Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress marries Ashesh Sajnani

07 June,2023 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
IN PICS: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon launch Adipurush final trailer at Tirupati

Director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar and actors – Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage - along with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir and music director Ajay-Atul launched the highly anticipated final trailer of Adipurush at Tirupati. This trailer has further intensified the anticipation for the film's release on 16th June, leaving the audience eagerly awaiting the full splendour of Adipurush. (All photos: Pallav Paliwal)

07 June,2023 11:48 AM IST | Bahni Bandyopadhyay
Mumbai
Maha: Pawar's poll predictions proved wrong in 2014 and 2019, says CM Shinde

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's predictions on the 2014 and 2019 poll results had proved wrong and the next elections will not be an exception

07 June,2023 05:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Research reveals that gardening and cycling may help fight off diabetes

The study demonstrates that higher levels of physical activity should be promoted as a major strategy for Type-2 diabetes prevention, which affects more than 537 million people globally

07 June,2023 06:29 PM IST | Sydney | IANS
Sports News
India vs Australia: Why are both teams wearing black armbands in WTC Final?

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first after which players from both sides walked out wearing bands on their sleeves as they lined up for the national anthems

07 June,2023 05:40 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


