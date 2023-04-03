Breaking News
Mumbai: Boat enters prohibited waters, sailor gives false information; 15 booked

According to the Mumbai Police sources, on April 1, between 8 am and 10 am, a fishing boat was spotted around 55 nautical miles from the west coast of Mumbai in the Arabian Sea. The fishing boat had entered the restricted area of ONGC near BPA platform in disobedience to the orders of patrol boat T 16 of the Indian Navy

BTS’s Yoongi aka Suga announces new album 'D-DAY' will also release documentary

03 April,2023 12:37 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Thalapathy Vijay becomes 1st Indian to clock fastest 1M followers on Instagram

It took 99 minutes for Vijay to garner one million followers on the popular social media platform

03 April,2023 02:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Father strangles daughter then slits her throat after a 'fight' with wife

After a fight with his wife, the daughter asked his father for rupees five, who instead took her along and murdered her in a tin shed

03 April,2023 03:44 PM IST | Srinagar | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Check out these innovative Idlis in Mumbai's Matunga

Matunga in Mumbai is popularly known as the mecca of South Indian food. While each of the eateries here specialize in authentic South Indian cuisine, the only thing common between them is the endless queue of humanity waiting to get their taste buds stimulated. Here are top four Idli haunts from Matunga for you. Photo Courtesy: Katyayani Kapoor

03 April,2023 06:06 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Perfect excuse not to play for country: Gavaskar on players' resting pattern

Sunil Gavaskar raises concern about the players resting pattern and frequently missing the International games and eager of playing in the Indian Premier League

03 April,2023 04:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

