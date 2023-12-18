-
With state dusting off shelved controversial project, BNHS puts down strong objection, saying the area connects multiple sanctuaries and any development there will disturb the entire northern part of the Western Ghats
Set to compose for Devgn’s thriller, DSP on making the background score his canvas as genre offers little space for traditional songs18 December,2023 06:23 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Police suspect involvement of trio, including minor boy, in Borivali robbery too18 December,2023 07:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Artificial intelligence is proving effective in early detection and treatment of cardiovascular diseases. In most cases, technology can also outperform the human mind. Health experts delve deep into the potential of AI and its key role in saving lives18 December,2023 09:33 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
One-off Test losing skipper says Kaur’s team showed them how to win in home conditions18 December,2023 08:15 AM IST | Navi Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
