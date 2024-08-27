Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Dating app scam: Cops file 1st FIR
Badlapur sexual assault case: Mumbai sees 12 POCSO cases every day
Mumbai: TISS student found dead in his apartment
Mumbai: Chembur college modifies hijab policy
Navi Mumbai: Chasing ‘purse chor’ cops find Nigerian with cocaine
Weather News

In Focus

HC bench recuses from hearing Mumbai ex-cop Sachin Waze's bail plea

The division bench had heard the petition earlier this month. At that time, they indicated they would consider the request for interim bail before proceeding to a final hearing on the petition. However, during Tuesday’s proceedings, one of the judges announced her recusal from the case, citing the involvement of Anil Deshmukh in it

Watch: Kangana Ranaut travels with heavy security after receiving death threats

27 August,2024 03:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Mohanlal resigns as President of AMMA amid sexual harassment cases

After the Hema Committee report was made public, people looked at AMMA for answers on sexual harassment against women in the industry. Amid growing tension, Mohanlal and other office bearers have resigned from their posts

27 August,2024 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 41 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi festivities

The Govindas injured were being treated at city hospitals including St. George, KEM, Sion, Nair, Rajawadi, etc., the officials said

27 August,2024 01:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Janmashtami 2024: Tracing the transformation of Dahi Handi in Maharashtra

Come August 27 and Govindas will have the spotlight in the streets of Mumbai for the celebration of Dahi Handi. Human pyramids, pots of curd and butter, loud DJs and cultural fervour can be seen commonly during this festival. While Dahi Handi has been central to Janmashtami celebrations since a long time, it has evolved from a cultural phenomenon to a sport.

26 August,2024 05:28 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
England announce squads for T20I, ODI series against Ireland

Former England player Jon Lewis will act as head coach for the Ireland series, supported by Courtney Winfield-Hill and Chris Liddle. This series will also mark the return of Mady Villiers who last made her international appearance in 2021

27 August,2024 05:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

