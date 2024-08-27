-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
The division bench had heard the petition earlier this month. At that time, they indicated they would consider the request for interim bail before proceeding to a final hearing on the petition. However, during Tuesday’s proceedings, one of the judges announced her recusal from the case, citing the involvement of Anil Deshmukh in it
After the Hema Committee report was made public, people looked at AMMA for answers on sexual harassment against women in the industry. Amid growing tension, Mohanlal and other office bearers have resigned from their posts27 August,2024 03:49 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Govindas injured were being treated at city hospitals including St. George, KEM, Sion, Nair, Rajawadi, etc., the officials said27 August,2024 01:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Come August 27 and Govindas will have the spotlight in the streets of Mumbai for the celebration of Dahi Handi. Human pyramids, pots of curd and butter, loud DJs and cultural fervour can be seen commonly during this festival. While Dahi Handi has been central to Janmashtami celebrations since a long time, it has evolved from a cultural phenomenon to a sport.26 August,2024 05:28 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Former England player Jon Lewis will act as head coach for the Ireland series, supported by Courtney Winfield-Hill and Chris Liddle. This series will also mark the return of Mady Villiers who last made her international appearance in 202127 August,2024 05:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT