Breaking News
ED summons for Amol Kirtikar | 9 am: Named as candidate; 10 am: ED comes calling
AI voice scam cases swamp cyber cell: Sounded just like my son!
Mumbai: Oshiwara Ponzi scammer nabbed from Uttarakhand
Mumbai: Man killed for forcing coworker to drink
Mumbai: ‘Superior authority’ puts off Sion bridge closure
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Maharashtra: 22-year-old woman jumps into river to end life, rescued in Thane

A 22-year-old woman, who jumped into a river in Maharashtra's Thane with the intention of ending her life was rescued

5 reasons to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' in theatres

28 March,2024 03:42 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Parineeti Chopra addresses pregnancy rumours, see post

After her appearance at the trailer launch of 'Amar Singh Chamkila', actress Parineeti Chopra addressed pregnancy rumours around her

28 March,2024 04:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Court extends ED custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till April 1
BREAKING

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the ED custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case

28 March,2024 03:56 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mohalla munch: Iftar food walk guide for Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

Mid-Day Premium Mohalla munch: Iftar food walk guide for Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

Each year, Mohammad Ali Road comes alive during the period of Ramadan with a variety of irresistible feasts, that will leave you spoilt for choice. Here is a curated food walk guide to help you navigate the best kebabs, cutlets, malpuas, jalebis and more at Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai

28 March,2024 03:08 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss more matches for Mumbai Indians

Coming to the Mumbai Indians' IPL 2024 campaign, so far the team has played two matches and has lost both games. The side lost the first match against Gujarat Titans by six runs. On March 27, the Mumbaikars faced their second defeat in the league against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They will now face Rajasthan Royal at their home ground, Wankhede Stadium

28 March,2024 04:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

