In Focus
-
Mumbai
Mumbai: Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey revises POCSO FIR circular19 June,2022 02:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent On June 6, Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey issued a circular, which said a First Information Report (FIR) for molestation or under the POCSO Act should be registered only upon a recommendation by an ACP and after receiving permission of the DCP of the zone
-
-
-
On June 6, Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey issued a circular, which said a First Information Report (FIR) for molestation or under the POCSO Act should be registered only upon a recommendation by an ACP and after receiving permission of the DCP of the zone
The makeup mogul shared a carousel of photos of herself and Pete soaking in the tropical sun. In the pictures, Pete can be seen flaunting his 'My girl is a lawyer' tattoo as he clicks a picture of himself with Kim in the background standing on a boat19 June,2022 11:22 AM IST | Washington | ANI
According to the sources, BA.2 is 60 per cent and BA.2.38 is 33 per cent and has been found in genomic surveillance. But the percentage of BA.4 and BA.5 is still very less19 June,2022 02:51 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
From celebrating successful queer relationships to catching a glimpse of actor Danish Husain’s personal library, here are our top feature stories for the week19 June,2022 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Chopra's victory was no easy feat. The incessant rain in Finland made for very challenging and tricky conditions. However, Chopra's gold clinching throw was also his first try of the tournament19 June,2022 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent