Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued
Mumbai: Fee hike in schools draws parents’ ire
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
‘We got blackmailed, but partied. Today’s queer are more scared’
India's daily Covid cases surpass 13,000-mark for first time in 3 months
IAF releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme

In Focus

Mumbai: Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey revises POCSO FIR circular

On June 6, Mumbai Police chief Sanjay Pandey issued a circular, which said a First Information Report (FIR) for molestation or under the POCSO Act should be registered only upon a recommendation by an ACP and after receiving permission of the DCP of the zone

Delhi bound SpiceJet plane catches fire mid air; all passengers safe

Rohit Shetty: Why not recreate big-screen experience on OTT?

Entertainment News
Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson set Internet on fire with mushy vacation pictures

The makeup mogul shared a carousel of photos of herself and Pete soaking in the tropical sun. In the pictures, Pete can be seen flaunting his 'My girl is a lawyer' tattoo as he clicks a picture of himself with Kim in the background standing on a boat

19 June,2022 11:22 AM IST | Washington | ANI
News
INSACOG finds Omicron sub-lineages BA.2, BA.2.38 have caused spike in cases

According to the sources, BA.2 is 60 per cent and BA.2.38 is 33 per cent and has been found in genomic surveillance. But the percentage of BA.4 and BA.5 is still very less

19 June,2022 02:51 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Rain, art and the shelf: Here’s a weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s top features

From celebrating successful queer relationships to catching a glimpse of actor Danish Husain’s personal library, here are our top feature stories for the week

19 June,2022 12:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Neeraj Chopra lauded by Anurag Thakur, Harbhajan Singh for latest triumph

Chopra's victory was no easy feat. The incessant rain in Finland made for very challenging and tricky conditions. However, Chopra's gold clinching throw was also his first try of the tournament

19 June,2022 10:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

