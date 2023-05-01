Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
Mumbai: Electric ST bus service launched by CM Eknath Shinde, gets ambassador

At the inauguration, CM Shinde said that it has been decided that the government will always support the betterment of the state transport system. He said that ST is the lifeline of Maharashtra and in the current competitive environment ST should provide maximum quality and people oriented services, a statement from the CMO said

Watch exclusive video! Sonam Bajwa on the culture shocks while moving to Mumbai

01 May,2023 02:20 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Janhvi Kapoor announces wrap on 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao

The actress took to Instagram on Monday

01 May,2023 03:26 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra: Fadnavis praises forces for eliminating 3 Naxals in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday praised forces for eliminating three Naxal supporters in an encounter in Gadchiroli and said that the development of the district is imperative for the establishment of rule of law

01 May,2023 01:41 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
MasterChef Australia judge and celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo dies aged 46

Zonfrillo, a Scottish-Australian father of four who was a judge on the popular TV cooking competition, was found dead by police in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday

01 May,2023 03:29 PM IST | Sydney | AFP
Sports News
'Hang me, but don't play with future of children': Brij Bhushan to wrestlers

Accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, under-fire national federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Monday that he is ready to be 'hanged' but wrestling activity should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.

01 May,2023 04:08 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

