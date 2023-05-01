- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
At the inauguration, CM Shinde said that it has been decided that the government will always support the betterment of the state transport system. He said that ST is the lifeline of Maharashtra and in the current competitive environment ST should provide maximum quality and people oriented services, a statement from the CMO said
The actress took to Instagram on Monday01 May,2023 03:26 PM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday praised forces for eliminating three Naxal supporters in an encounter in Gadchiroli and said that the development of the district is imperative for the establishment of rule of law01 May,2023 01:41 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Zonfrillo, a Scottish-Australian father of four who was a judge on the popular TV cooking competition, was found dead by police in Melbourne in the early hours of Monday01 May,2023 03:29 PM IST | Sydney | AFP
Accused of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, under-fire national federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Monday that he is ready to be 'hanged' but wrestling activity should not stop as it would be detrimental to the cadet and junior wrestlers.01 May,2023 04:08 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT