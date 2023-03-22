Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
In Focus

Adani's wealth down 60 per cent; cedes richest Indian tag to Ambani: Report

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research had published a report accusing the Adani group of large-scale accounting fraud and stock manipulation, leading to serious concerns and a free fall in Adani group companies' share prices. The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has denied these allegations

Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey on their murder-mystery favourites

22 March,2023 05:12 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Sara Ali Khan on her lowest point, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh

The stars of the upcoming murder mystery 'Gaslight' Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey recently got into conversation with mid-day.com. While sharing their views on the OTT V/s theatre release debate, Sara also opened up about her lowest point and how she overcame it. Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh, warns he'll be arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Bawaal' to release in cinemas on 6th October 2023. Exclusive video! Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey on their murder-mystery favourites. Gudi Padwa 2023! Swwapnil Joshi: Gudi Padwa is even more relevant with Maayra and Raghav.

22 March,2023 05:58 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
News
SC grants bail to law intern accused of filming Indore court proceedings

"After having heard learned counsel for the parties and taking into consideration the material on record, we are inclined to release Petitioner No. 2 - Sonu Mansoori from jail, to which the learned Additional Solicitor General appearing for the State has no objection. Ordered accordingly," it said

22 March,2023 06:04 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
From Aamras Panna Cotta to Puran Poli, make these innovative dishes at home

The Maharashtrian festival is incomplete without some aamras and puran poli. While a puran poli is traditional, Mumbai chefs say a lot more can be done with aamras

22 March,2023 03:16 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Siraj loses top position to Hazlewood in ODI, Williamson rises to no.2 in Test

India pacer Mohammed Siraj lost the top spot to Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood among the bowlers in ODI cricket in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Player Rankings, released on Wednesday

22 March,2023 03:18 PM IST | Dubai | IANS

