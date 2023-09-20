- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
In a harmonious and incident-free culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that a total of 196 idols were immersed in the city up to 12 pm.
Varun Dhawan visited the iconic pandal to seek Bappa's blessing20 September,2023 02:28 PM IST | Mumbai
As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06 per cent20 September,2023 11:16 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The Nipah virus spreads to human bodies primarily through direct contact with infected animals or consumption of food products exposed to saliva or urine from infected bats20 September,2023 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Mid-Day looks at five key moments from the Asia Cup 2023 that one can praise, bewail and argue about20 September,2023 11:39 AM IST | Colombo | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT