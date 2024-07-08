-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
The chargesheet has been submitted against the arrested and the wanted accused in the case including Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi
Neetu Kapoor Birthday 2024: Alia Bhatt dropped a cute wish for her mother-in-law and called Kapoor her pillar of strength08 July,2024 05:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday08 July,2024 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In a statement, Sunburn has said all purchased tickets will be refunded in full, and they will work with the artist management to try and find a window to bring deadmau5 back to India soon08 July,2024 05:33 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Spain eyes a record-breaking fourth Euros crown, while France aims to join Spain and Germany as three-time champions08 July,2024 05:14 PM IST | Munich | Srijanee Majumdar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT