Breaking News
Worli accident: Law equal for everyone, no one would be spared, says CM Shinde
NDRF rescues 49 people stranded in Thane resort after heavy rains
All schemes presented in budget permanent: CM Shinde on Uddhav's jibe
Part of building collapses in Thane; no one hurt
Worli hit and run case: Shiv Sena leader, driver arrested
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai Police files chargesheet in Salman Khan firing case
BREAKING

The chargesheet has been submitted against the arrested and the wanted accused in the case including Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi

Brad Pitt resumes filming at British Grand Prix for upcoming 'F1' movie

08 July,2024 04:08 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Entertainment News
Alia Bhatt drops cute birthday wish for MIL Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor Birthday 2024: Alia Bhatt dropped a cute wish for her mother-in-law and called Kapoor her pillar of strength

08 July,2024 05:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai rains: CM Eknath Shinde directs agencies to be on high alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday

08 July,2024 02:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Deadmau5's Mumbai concert cancelled due to PM Modi's visit

In a statement, Sunburn has said all purchased tickets will be refunded in full, and they will work with the artist management to try and find a window to bring deadmau5 back to India soon

08 July,2024 05:33 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Euro 2024: Onwards and upwards!

Spain eyes a record-breaking fourth Euros crown, while France aims to join Spain and Germany as three-time champions

08 July,2024 05:14 PM IST | Munich | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


