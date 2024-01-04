Breaking News
Gokhale bridge construction: Some Mumbai trains to be affected this week
Former model Divya Pahuja, accused in Gadoli encounter case, killed in Gurugram
Maharashtra: 3.4 magnitude tremor recorded in Palghar district; no damages
Navi Mumbai: IAS officer, his brother booked for thrashing two people
Mumbai local train updates: Timings of some WR services to be changed
Congress' soul is Hindu, leaders should attend Ram Temple ceremony: Sena (UBT)

Underlining that the Congress' soul is Hindu, Shiv Sena (UBT) said that leaders of the Congress party should attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony if they have received the special invitation

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare wedding: Bride and groom-to-be PDA filled moments

03 January,2024 02:08 PM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Nupur Shikhare wears white shorts and black vest to his own wedding; see video

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding: The groom arrived at his own baraat with a dhol around his neck, wearing shorts and a black vest

03 January,2024 08:47 PM IST | Mumbai
Maharashtra: 3.4 magnitude tremor recorded in Palghar district; no damages

A tremor of 3.4 magnitude was recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday. No damages were reported due to it, the officials said

03 January,2024 07:41 PM IST | Palghar | mid-day online correspondent
Aglio e Olio to Bolognese: Whip up restaurant-style spaghetti at home

Loaded with cheese or simply tossed in some garlic and olive oil, relish restaurant-style spaghetti at home, the way you like it. This dish is hard to resist especially when you have had a tiring day at work. To help you make the perfect spaghetti at home, we have chefs sharing some easy recipes

03 January,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Thank you, Warner!

David Warner's journey unfurls as a saga replete with prodigious achievements and monumental milestones

03 January,2024 10:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

