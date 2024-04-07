Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic, slums on Piyush Goyal’s agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sparks fly in Kalyan as Maharashtra CM’s son made candidate
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Bandra is walkable, survey reveals
Exclusive | Mumbai: Who will watch the watchmen?
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray fighting for political survival

The polls are also an acid test for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy and NCP chief Ajit Pawar as they have cast their lots with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by splitting their respective parties

Ishaan Khatter holds girlfriend Chandni Bainz close after their movie date

Ishaan Khatter holds girlfriend Chandni Bainz close after their movie date

07 April,2024 11:36 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
This Taylor Swift fan event promises an unforgettable night

This Taylor Swift fan event promises an unforgettable night

Eras Tour FOMO? Mumbai Swifties, dance the night away at this epic soiree! We can assure you, that an event like this is not to be missed

07 April,2024 08:21 AM IST | Los Angeles | Tuhina Upadhyay
Mumbai
Why the halt in hogging

Why the halt in hogging

Since December 2023, prices of pork have risen or the meat has simply withdrawn from menus. We sniff around the mystery

07 April,2024 07:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Nasrin Modak Siddiqi
Lifestyle News
Opting for store-bought mango pickles? Follow these recipes from Bihar and more

Mid-Day Premium Opting for store-bought mango pickles? Follow these recipes from Bihar and more

Why opt for store-bought mango pickles when you can make your own this summer? Indian chefs share their family recipes that showcase India’s rich diversity in making mango pickles

07 April,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2024: Under-fire MI set to take on struggling DC at Wankhede

IPL 2024: Under-fire MI set to take on struggling DC at Wankhede

Hosts look to end winless run when they take on fellow strugglers Delhi at Wankhede today

07 April,2024 07:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK