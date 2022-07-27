×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases down but death toll on higher side in July
Washim hijab row: College apologises, parents accept it
Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card
Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned

In Focus

Mumbai: Kidnapping ends in a ‘gut-wrenching’ tale

Man swallows 2 gold biscuits for a commission, but purges only one on arrival in Mumbai, prompting smugglers to kidnap him, demand Rs 15L from his kin

MVA experiment wasn't wrong, Shiv Sena will have its CM again: Uddhav Thackeray

Alia Bhatt oozes charm in a yellow pantsuit; see photos

Entertainment News
Is Ranveer collaborating with prominent Hollywood star for action-adventure?

Ranveer is in news for his nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine

27 July,2022 02:55 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 88.28 per cent

As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,77,787 million litres of water or 88.28 percent on July 27, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres

27 July,2022 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Wordle 403 for July 27: Follow these tips to help you guess today’s word

If you are on a Wordle streak, don’t let today’s word dampen your spirits. While many may have not had the best luck yesterday, today is a new day and an easier word but only if you handle it with some tact

27 July,2022 01:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Australia legend Adam Gilchrist labels IPL's global growth as 'dangerous'

Gilchrist's comments come in light of six IPL team owners purchasing all the teams in South Africa's new T20 league. Gilchrist also touched upon David Warner's captaincy ban

27 July,2022 12:10 PM IST | Melbourne | IANS

