In Focus
Mumbai: Kidnapping ends in a ‘gut-wrenching’ tale27 July,2022 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Sachin Gaad Man swallows 2 gold biscuits for a commission, but purges only one on arrival in Mumbai, prompting smugglers to kidnap him, demand Rs 15L from his kin
Ranveer is in news for his nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine27 July,2022 02:55 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
As per BMC data, the seven lakes have 12,77,787 million litres of water or 88.28 percent on July 27, against the full capacity, which is around 14,47,363 million litres27 July,2022 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
If you are on a Wordle streak, don’t let today’s word dampen your spirits. While many may have not had the best luck yesterday, today is a new day and an easier word but only if you handle it with some tact27 July,2022 01:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Gilchrist's comments come in light of six IPL team owners purchasing all the teams in South Africa's new T20 league. Gilchrist also touched upon David Warner's captaincy ban27 July,2022 12:10 PM IST | Melbourne | IANS