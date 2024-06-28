Breaking News
Mumbai: Medical students welcome exam gaps
Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
Maharashtra budget 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar presents state's budget

Ajit Pawar had earlier tabled the Economic Survey 2023-24

Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD' fails to beat 'Adipurush' and 'Baahubali 2'

28 June,2024 12:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer

Well-known actress Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. The actress has reassured that she is doing well and undergoing necessary treatment

28 June,2024 12:12 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management

Pilot project will be conducted in D ward, encompassing Malabar Hill, Tardeo, and parts of Girgaon

28 June,2024 06:28 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Know all about brain-eating amoeba infection that claimed two lives in Kerala

Amoebic encephalitis is a rare but fatal central nervous system infection caused by free-living amoebae, Naegleria fowleri amoeba, also known as brain-eating amoeba, found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers

28 June,2024 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
T20 World Cup 2024, IND vs SA: Players to score the most runs

As South Africa is all set to face India in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024, here are the players to score the most runs during the faceoffs (Pic: File Pic)

28 June,2024 02:37 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

