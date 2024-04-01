Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Curtains on Mumbai's gangster era

As cops extradite Prasad Pujari from China, official data shows major extortion calls have dropped from 94 in 2015 to just one in 2023 and 2024

'Sridevi lit fire to her mother's pyre': Boney Kapoor

'Sridevi lit fire to her mother's pyre': Boney Kapoor

01 April,2024 10:28 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Pooja Hegde spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra - watch video

Pooja Hegde spotted with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Mehra - watch video

Pooja Hegde has been reportedly dating Rohan for a while now. He is the son of late actor Vinod Mehra. Rohan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Bazaar'.

01 April,2024 08:54 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
PM Modi to address ceremony marking 90 years of RBI in Mumbai today

PM Modi to address ceremony marking 90 years of RBI in Mumbai today

The event will also be attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

01 April,2024 09:18 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
World Autism Day: Mother advocates for special needs health infrastructure

Mid-Day Premium World Autism Day: Mother advocates for special needs health infrastructure

Om, a Bengaluru-based autistic child was denied health cover for his pneumonia treatment owing to his developmental condition. His case sheds light on how Indian insurance companies are breaching IRDAI regulations by refusing coverage or denying claims of individuals living with neurodivergent conditions

01 April,2024 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IPL 2024 |

IPL 2024 | "You can't really help the crowd reaction": Pandya ahead of RR clash

MI leggie Piyush Chawla feels fans perception towards skipper Pandya will change once they register first win

01 April,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan

Trending News:


