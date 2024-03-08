Breaking News
A former corporator is set to inaugurate a health facility; however, BMC officials say they have denied permission and will not attend

Alia shares red heart 'made' by Raha on Women's Day, netizens say 'Kuch bhi'

08 March,2024 12:34 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Exclusive! 'Yodha' star Raashii Khanna on Women's Day: 'Being emotional is...'

Raashii Khanna, the star of 'Yodha,' redefines strength on Women's Day, stating that showing emotions is a powerful quality

08 March,2024 01:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE

My son verified rape claim before seeking FIR against Mauris: Vinod Ghosalkar

Father says Abhishek Ghosalkar always stood by his constituents, adding that he had warned his son to be wary of Mauris Noronha on that fateful day as latter was a ‘monster’

08 March,2024 04:37 AM IST | Mumbai | Shirish Vaktania
Lifestyle News
Check out the 49th Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI schedule

Day 1 will open with the coveted INIFD Presents GenNext show, followed by the premier of a Fashion x Beauty Trend Magazine - Lakme Fashion Week edition

08 March,2024 12:03 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
Mid-Day Premium Make way for the young

At the heart of this transition is the ascendancy of a new generation of players, heralded by the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Having not only shouldered the weight of expectations, they have also exemplified the virtues of skill, commitment, and adaptability, steering Indian cricket into a new era

08 March,2024 11:58 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

