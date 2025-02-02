Breaking News
Gold, diamonds and weed worth more than Rs 50 crore seized at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: Five injured after driver loses control of car at airport
Three new GBS suspected cases reported in Pune
Facial recognition to enhance security at Mantralaya
Maharashtra school education dept responds to ASER report
Ent Top Stories: Ashneer hits back at Salman; Sonam Kapoor breaks down in tears

Ent Top Stories: Ashneer hits back at Salman; Sonam Kapoor breaks down in tears

02 February,2025 07:49 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Raha

Spotted in the city: Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Raha

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day

02 February,2025 08:58 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Mumbai
Pratap Sarnaik explores Karnataka State Transport Corporation model

Pratap Sarnaik explores Karnataka State Transport Corporation model

Sarnaik toured the KSRTC headquarters and observed various premium services, including luxury buses

02 February,2025 05:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day: Busting 5 common myths about the condition

Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day: Busting 5 common myths about the condition

February 2 is observed as Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day every year to raise awareness about the condition, its causes, symptoms, treatment options and more

02 February,2025 08:07 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
All-round India stomp England by 150 runs, clinch five-match series 4-1

All-round India stomp England by 150 runs, clinch five-match series 4-1

Opening the innings, Abhishek was in sensational form, blasting 135 runs off just 54 balls

02 February,2025 10:06 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

