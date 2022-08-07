In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: A 100 crore relief for Andheri Subway, but not enough07 August,2022 08:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale BMC plans to widen the drains in the West and East so that waterlogging can be solved
'Highway' is a psychological thriller about a photographer Vishnu (Anand Devarakonda) falling in love with Tulasi (Manasa), who was sheltered all her life07 August,2022 10:54 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The analysis showed that two cases were infected with monkeypox virus strain A.2 which is related to the lineage of hMPXV-1A clade 307 August,2022 10:12 AM IST | Pune | ANI
Waiting to confirm that pending long trip with your friends? Here are some suggestions on places you visit in India07 August,2022 11:34 AM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Who falls in love with a girl while watching her analyse her game at a nearby table? MP-born Niklesh Jain did so in 2017 and is now married to Angelina Franco of Colombia07 August,2022 09:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Manisha Mohite