Breaking News
Mumbai: 'Make pilots flying drunk a crime’
Thane: The Bollywood theme park caught in development hell
Thane triple murder: Kids were so terrified, they couldn’t even shout for help
Mumbai: One shot dead in Chunabhatti, criminal rivalry suspected
Mumbai: SUV runs over dog, body dumped in nullah
shot-button
Merry Christmas

In Focus

Arthur Road jail installs video conferencing units for prisoners' connectivity
Mumbai

Prisoners gain access to digital communication and court attendance

Christmas 2023: Here's how your favourite Bollywood couples are celebrating

Christmas 2023: Here's how your favourite Bollywood couples are celebrating

25 December,2023 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt show daughter Raha's face for the FIRST time, watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt show daughter Raha's face for the FIRST time, watch

For the first time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a public appearance with their daughter Raha. During their annual Christmas lunch they surprised fans by posing with her

25 December,2023 02:08 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Four arrested in Chunnabhatti firing case

Mumbai: Four arrested in Chunnabhatti firing case

The police had formed 9 teams to nab the accused. All the arrested accused will be produced in the court today

25 December,2023 10:56 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
Lifestyle News
Israel Hamas War: No Christmas tree in the holy land as Gaza suffers

Israel Hamas War: No Christmas tree in the holy land as Gaza suffers

Celebrations in the Holy Land Bethlehem, have mostly been cancelled in solidarity with the people of Gaza, who are living through the deadliest war ever to engulf the besieged Palestinian territory.

25 December,2023 01:55 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Silence is ‘not’ golden

Mid-Day Premium Silence is ‘not’ golden

Nearly six years after ‘#MeToo’ gained ground as a viral hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) with survivors recounting their stories of sexual abuse, the cultural impact is still being felt in the national capital

25 December,2023 02:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK