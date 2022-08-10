×
Mumbai: Now, get ready to pay property tax for 2019-2020
Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion on Western Express Highway irks commuters
Mumbai logs 400 plus new Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row
Nitish Kumar to meet Bihar Governor, likely to split with BJP
Centre urges states to actively encourage people to hoist tricolour at homes on Aug 13-15

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: Juhu businessman duped of Rs 22 lakh in sim swapping fraud

The businessman approached the cyber police station in BKC, claiming that fraudulent transactions totaling Rs 22 lakh was made from his account without his knowledge

Maha: BJP's Fadnavis may get Home, Vijaykumar Gavit Tribal Development portfolio

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2': Candid photos of Maheep Kapoor

Entertainment News
Kiran Rao to release comedy-drama 'Laapataa Ladies' in cinemas on March 3, 2023!

Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, 'Laapataa Ladies' is scheduled to release in cinemas on 3rd March, 2023

10 August,2022 01:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 93.22 per cent

The city draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna and Middle Vaitarna

10 August,2022 01:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Raksha Bandhan: Special recipes siblings can cook and enjoy together

When it comes to cooking for special occasions, it's a good idea to prepare ahead of time. Here are some recipes you can enjoy with your family on Raksha Bandhan

10 August,2022 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
ICC expresses sadness at tragic death of Rudi Koertzen

The-73-year-old, who officiated in 331 international matches in a career stretching from 1992 to 2010, died in a car accident in South Africa on Tuesday

10 August,2022 12:02 PM IST | Dubai | PTI

