Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Thane crime: Ambernath man held for molesting six-year-old girl

The Ambernath man was thrashed by local people before he was handed over to the police, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime

Salman Khan arrives in style at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Salman Khan arrives in style at Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

08 September,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan at Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Ambanis

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan at Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Ambanis

The couple were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi at the Ambani residence.

08 September,2024 07:31 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
News
Siliguri court awards death penalty to accused in rape-murder case of minor

Siliguri court awards death penalty to accused in rape-murder case of minor

The Additional Sessions Judge Anita Meherotra Mathur came to the end of the case after recording 33 witnesses and prosecution's arguments.

08 September,2024 07:49 AM IST | Siliguri | ANI
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: As Bandra Fair begins, here's all you need to know about the history

IN PHOTOS: As Bandra Fair begins, here's all you need to know about the history

Every year, the Bandra Fair is celebrated over eight days from the first Sunday after September 8. With the the first Sunday coinciding with the date that commemorates the Nativity of the Virgin Mary, popularly called the birthday of Mother Mary, it will start from September 8 and continue till September 15 this year. Interestingly, the history of Bandra Fair celebrated around Mount Mary's Church goes back a few hundred years ago and has evolved to attract many devotees not only from places around Mumbai but also India, and more particularly by people of all religions. Here's all you need to know about it

07 September,2024 04:39 PM IST | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News

"Musheer Khan's strong mindset will make him good option for Team India": Dahiya

In the Duleep Trophy match against India A, representing India B, Musheer Khan impressed everyone by playing a knock of 181 runs at Bengaluru. Dahiya was in awe of Musheer Khan's consistency

07 September,2024 07:38 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK