Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
Tiles on recently repaired foot overbridge have broken loose, posing a threat to all, say commuters

04 August,2024 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
On International Friendship Day 2024, we trace back to Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty's friendship tale and how it is connected to the unfortunate 9/11 tragedy of America

04 August,2024 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai | Athulya Nambiar
Madhya Pradesh: 4 children killed after wall collapse in Rewa; 2 people arrested

The wall of the abandoned and dilapidated building collapsed on the children, aged 5 to 7, while they were returning home from school under Garh police station area

04 August,2024 11:56 AM IST | Rewa | mid-day online correspondent
While pop culture has often highlighted the stages of a romantic breakup, there is not enough discourse about dealing with losing a friend, despite it being an equally, if not more, devastating experience

03 August,2024 07:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule on August 4

Continuing his rich vein in form in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, Lakshya Sen is just one match shy from earning India its historic Olympic medal in badminton. The star shuttler Sen will lock horns with Denmark's  Viktor Axelsen. The match is scheduled to begin at 3: 30 PM

04 August,2024 09:04 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

