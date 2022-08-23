×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court agrees to examine plea against remission of convicts
BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Bomb threat call made at five-star hotel in Andheri, cops launch probe

In Focus

Mumbai: Borivli building residents living in darkness

BMC cuts power and water supply to C-1 category dilapidated Sindhi Chawl that houses 83 families

Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to examine plea against remission of convicts

Bilkis Bano case: SC agrees to examine plea against remission of convicts
Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu: An iconic love story

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu: An iconic love story
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's never-seen-before avatar in 'Haddi'

First Look: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's never-seen-before avatar in 'Haddi'

The first look of Nawazuddin (dressed as a woman) intrigues the viewers quite a bit as it talks about the potential of a power-packed entertainer

23 August,2022 12:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
BJP leader, ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant Sonali Phogat, 42, dies in Goa

BJP leader, ex-'Bigg Boss' contestant Sonali Phogat, 42, dies in Goa

A former TikTok star, Phogat had joined the BJP in 2019

23 August,2022 12:14 PM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
Lifestyle News
Google honours India's weather woman Anna Mani on 104th birth anniversary

Google honours India's weather woman Anna Mani on 104th birth anniversary

Google honoured renowned Indian meteorologist Anna Mani through a colourful illustration of Anna Mani on its home page

23 August,2022 12:32 PM IST | New Delhi | ANI
Sports News
Holland can’t afford to be complacent at FIFA World Cup 2022: Johan Neeskens

Holland can’t afford to be complacent at FIFA World Cup 2022: Johan Neeskens

Legendary midfielder Johan Neeskens hails The Netherlands’ achievements at World Cups, but insists they must work harder to lift coveted trophy in Qatar

23 August,2022 07:25 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyansh Goel

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK