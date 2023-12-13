-
Accused, a resident of Ghansoli, fled to Goa after theft, evaded cops for almost 3 months
The internet is ablaze with fervour following the electrifying teaser of 'Fighter,' igniting a nationwide frenzy. The makers have unveiled Akshay Oberoi in a never-before-seen avatar as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan!13 December,2023 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai
Uppal, 43, was detained last week in that country and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are in touch with the Dubai authorities to get him deported to India, they said13 December,2023 08:24 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Receiving expensive gifts from your partner, being bombarded with love and showered with undivided attention are signs you are suffering from love bombing. This can be harmful to your love life and overall mental well-being, say relationship experts13 December,2023 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
In response to Swami Vivekanand’s first innings total of 288, General Education Academy batted cautiously to reach 265 for nine wickets from their stipulated 80 overs13 December,2023 07:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa
