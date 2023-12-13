Breaking News
Mumbai: Man held for stealing younger sister’s mangalsutra

Accused, a resident of Ghansoli, fled to Goa after theft, evaded cops for almost 3 months

Ravindra Berde, Marathi actor, passes away at age 78 after battle with cancer

13 December,2023 10:50 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Fighter: Meet Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan in new poster

The internet is ablaze with fervour following the electrifying teaser of 'Fighter,' igniting a nationwide frenzy. The makers have unveiled Akshay Oberoi in a never-before-seen avatar as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan!

13 December,2023 11:24 AM IST | Mumbai
News
Mahadev app owner Ravi Uppal detained in Dubai

Uppal, 43, was detained last week in that country and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) authorities are in touch with the Dubai authorities to get him deported to India, they said

13 December,2023 08:24 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Love bombing: Why being showered with love from your partner is toxic

Receiving expensive gifts from your partner, being bombarded with love and showered with undivided attention are signs you are suffering from love bombing. This can be harmful to your love life and overall mental well-being, say relationship experts

13 December,2023 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
GEA fight back but SVIS bag slender lead on Day 2

In response to Swami Vivekanand’s first innings total of 288, General Education Academy batted cautiously to reach 265 for nine wickets from their stipulated 80 overs

13 December,2023 07:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Gordon D’Costa

