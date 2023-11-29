-
A gas cylinder explosion in a house in Mumbai's Chembur area triggered the collapse of five houses on Wednesday morning
Comedian Mansoor Ali Khan said in a statement to CNN News18 that he plans to file a defamation case against Trisha days after issuing an apology for his derogatory comments about her29 November,2023 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
After thoroughly analysing communications, financial transactions and speaking to friends, no headway; don’t give up hope, cops tell kin29 November,2023 04:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Forest living not only offers a chance to immerse oneself in ecotherapy but also provides a canvas for mindful travelling, inviting travellers to rediscover the art of slow living29 November,2023 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
CABI President Buse hoping government and BCCI appreciate India’s blind women’s cricket team, who beat Australia to win gold at IBSA World Games29 November,2023 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
