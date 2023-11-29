Breaking News
Mumbai cops move court for withdrawal of fake TRP case in which Arnab Goswami is an accused
176 shops, establishments face BMC action for not displaying Marathi signboards
Maharashtra: Two held for killing 23-year-old man, dumping body in Palghar
Navi Mumbai: Two held with methaqualone worth Rs 7.8 lakh
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: 5 houses collapse following gas explosion in Chembur; 11 rescued

A gas cylinder explosion in a house in Mumbai's Chembur area triggered the collapse of five houses on Wednesday morning

Ranbir Kapoor credits Alia Bhatt for helping him with Animal scenes

29 November,2023 08:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Mansoor Ali Khan to file defamation case against Trisha post-apology

Comedian Mansoor Ali Khan said in a statement to CNN News18 that he plans to file a defamation case against Trisha days after issuing an apology for his derogatory comments about her

29 November,2023 07:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Search for Bhandup executive Harsh Arora hits deadend

After thoroughly analysing communications, financial transactions and speaking to friends, no headway; don’t give up hope, cops tell kin

29 November,2023 04:51 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
Lifestyle News
Into the woods: Discover forest cabins for a nature-filled escape from Mumbai

Forest living not only offers a chance to immerse oneself in ecotherapy but also provides a canvas for mindful travelling, inviting travellers to rediscover the art of slow living

29 November,2023 09:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
India’s blind cricket team awaiting rewards

CABI President Buse hoping government and BCCI appreciate India’s blind women’s cricket team, who beat Australia to win gold at IBSA World Games

29 November,2023 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


