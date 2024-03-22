Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Thane: Ulhasnagar civic body fails to start e-bus service despite big launch

More than a week after inauguration, bus stops and routes not finalised, charging facilities are inadequate

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with 'Best Friend' singer Saweetie for new song

Diljit Dosanjh teams up with 'Best Friend' singer Saweetie for new song

22 March,2024 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
'Animal' actress Triptii Dimri goes out shopping with rumoured beau Sam Merchant

'Animal' actress Triptii Dimri goes out shopping with rumoured beau Sam Merchant

Yesterday, Triptii Dimri was clicked in the city as she went out with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant

22 March,2024 07:56 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
AAP alleges police brutality during protest against Kejriwal's arrest in Mumbai
IN PHOTOS

AAP alleges police brutality during protest against Kejriwal's arrest in Mumbai

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Mumbai police of using excessive force during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Pics/ Satej Shinde

22 March,2024 11:06 AM IST | Sanjana Deshpande
Lifestyle News
Waffle Day: Chefs are adding pulled pork, mango salsa, smoked salmon to waffles

Mid-Day Premium Waffle Day: Chefs are adding pulled pork, mango salsa, smoked salmon to waffles

As the world celebrates International Waffle Day on March 25, Indian chefs experimenting with the dish, talk about its popularity, versatility and their innovations with it over the years as diners look to be impressed by something new and delicious

22 March,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
New beginnings, old baggage

Mid-Day Premium New beginnings, old baggage

The ramifications of this leadership shift are profound, marking a new chapter in the annals of IPL history

22 March,2024 11:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK