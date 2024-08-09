Breaking News
Mumbai suburban railway lines to get Kavach
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR
Mumbai: No call on Malabar Hill reservoir yet
Exclusive | Mumbai: Hawkers return outside Borivli station mere hours after crackdown
Mumbai: Two fraudsters held for cheating woman out of Rs 15 lakh
Weather News

In Focus

Supreme Court lifts Hijab ban in Mumbai college
The Bombay HC had on June 26 refused to interfere with the decision of the college

Taapsee Pannu was engaged for nine years before marrying Mathias Boe

09 August,2024 01:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

09 August,2024 01:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'Sarileru Neekevvaru' to 'Pokiri', a look at top grossing films of Mahesh Babu

'Sarileru Neekevvaru' to 'Pokiri', a look at top grossing films of Mahesh Babu

As Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu turns 49, we take a look at the box office performance of some of his well-known films. The actor who belongs to a film family has been a part of the industry since he was a kid

09 August,2024 12:10 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Doctor loses over Rs 30 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud in Thane

Doctor loses over Rs 30 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud in Thane

The victim was tricked into downloading a mobile application and was lured into purchasing cryptocurrency, an official said

09 August,2024 12:44 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Monsoon jewellery care: Expert tips for keeping your sparkles safe

Mid-Day Premium Monsoon jewellery care: Expert tips for keeping your sparkles safe

From proper storage solutions to cleaning routines, and handling practices, jewellery designers offer practical advice on maintaining the beauty and longevity of jewellery during the rainy season

09 August,2024 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Sports News
Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 9

Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for August 9

Star Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will be in action in women’s individual stroke play Round 3. Vinesh Phogat has appealed against her disqualification at the Paris Olympics 2024 and the hearing is likely to place at 12:30 PM

09 August,2024 08:58 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


