Breaking News
Mumbai: Abandoned cancer-stricken elder found in Aarey garbage heap, hospitals denied care
Middle East war: US strikes in Iran leave Muharram tours in limbo
Mumbai: Shut SoBo subway gates put pedestrians in harm’s way
Cops at wits’ end trying to get convictions in cases with AI use; psychiatrists sound alarm
Mumbai: Khatara cars cleared from under Andheri’s Teli Gali flyover; MLA proposes open gym and garden
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

Maharashtra logs 33 new Covid-19 cases, 7 from Mumbai

Since January 2025, a total number of 33 deaths have been reported in the state, out of which 32 were with comorbidities and one with other disease, officials said

Film body wants all Diljit Dosanjh films banned amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

Film body wants all Diljit Dosanjh films banned amid Sardaar Ji 3 controversy

23 June,2025 06:19 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Entertainment News
Tamil actor Srikanth arrested in drug case - everything to know

Tamil actor Srikanth arrested in drug case - everything to know

Tamil actor Srikanth has reportedly been arrested by the police for consuming drugs. Medical reports proved the presence of narcotics in his body. Further Google Pay transaction of Rs 4.72 lakh was found in his phone for purchasing the drugs

23 June,2025 07:57 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Trump hints at ‘regime change’ in Iran after US strikes nuclear sites

Trump hints at ‘regime change’ in Iran after US strikes nuclear sites

The strikes were part of Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted three major nuclear facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The move marks one of the most significant escalations between the two nations in recent years

23 June,2025 04:00 AM IST | Washington | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Salman Khan suffering from trigeminal neuralgia; know more about the condition

Salman Khan suffering from trigeminal neuralgia; know more about the condition

The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor in a recent interview spoke about his life, but also revealed how he has been dealing with quite a few medical challenges. Being lesser-known to most people, Mumbai doctors reveal more about trigeminal neuralgia

23 June,2025 06:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Rahul slams 7th Test hundred, becomes 1st Indian opener with 3 tons in England

Rahul slams 7th Test hundred, becomes 1st Indian opener with 3 tons in England

KL Rahul reached the three-figure mark off his 202nd delivery, guiding the ball for a single to complete a well-earned hundred

23 June,2025 07:27 PM IST | Headingley (UK) | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK