The 800-km Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway will link Pavnar in Wardha district with Patradevi on Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district, and is expected to cut the travel time between Nagpur and Goa from current 18 hours to eight hours, officials said
Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.24 June,2025 11:49 PM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
The flight disruptions followed a major escalation on Monday after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest US military installation in the region24 June,2025 06:46 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
The revered Jagannath Rath Yatra, known for its grandeur and spiritual fervour, is one of the most significant annual festivals among Hindus. Ahead of the celebrations in Puri, here's what you need to know about the Chariot Festival (File Pics: AFP/PTI)24 June,2025 11:47 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Varma resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 98, having already guided his team from a precarious 34 for 2 to 293 for 4 by stumps on Day 124 June,2025 11:01 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent
