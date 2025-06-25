Mumbai

24 June,2025

The 800-km Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway will link Pavnar in Wardha district with Patradevi on Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district, and is expected to cut the travel time between Nagpur and Goa from current 18 hours to eight hours, officials said