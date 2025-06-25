Breaking News
You can now decide what the Mumbai skyline will look like
Will respect ceasefire if Israel does: Iran president Masoud Pezeshkian
Mumbai: BMC sets work completion deadline for Sion and Belasis flyovers
India stands ready to help resolve conflict between Israel and Iran: MEA
Indian Railways to hike fares of AC, non-AC trains from July 1
Maharashtra cabinet approves Rs 20,787 crore for 800-km Shaktipeeth Expressway

The 800-km Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway will link Pavnar in Wardha district with Patradevi on Maharashtra-Goa border in Sindhudurg district, and is expected to cut the travel time between Nagpur and Goa from current 18 hours to eight hours, officials said

Ent Top Stories: Panchayat S4 review; former TV actor Sana Khan’s mother dies

24 June,2025 08:17 PM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
Entertainment News
Spotted in the city: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Pooja Hegde at Maddock

Spotted in the city: It's time to sit back and flip through pictures of celebrities who made an appearance in the city throughout the day.

24 June,2025 11:49 PM IST | Amarylisa Gonsalves
News
Air India resumes services to Middle East, Europe after airspace curbs ease

The flight disruptions followed a major escalation on Monday after Iran reportedly launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar—the largest US military installation in the region

24 June,2025 06:46 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: 5 things to know about Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra

The revered Jagannath Rath Yatra, known for its grandeur and spiritual fervour, is one of the most significant annual festivals among Hindus. Ahead of the celebrations in Puri, here's what you need to know about the Chariot Festival (File Pics: AFP/PTI)

24 June,2025 11:47 PM IST | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Tilak Varma slams century on County debut, makes case for Test spot

Varma resumed Day 2 unbeaten on 98, having already guided his team from a precarious 34 for 2 to 293 for 4 by stumps on Day 1

24 June,2025 11:01 PM IST | London | mid-day online correspondent

