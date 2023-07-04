Breaking News
Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station
Maharashtra: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
H1N1: Mumbai reports 53 per cent of all cases from Maharashtra
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 pc
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
shot-button
News for you

In Focus

Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend July 5 meeting in Mumbai

A day ahead of the key meeting in Mumbai, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Tuesday issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present

Rekha opens up about colleagues being long forgotten by new generation of actors

Rekha opens up about colleagues being long forgotten by new generation of actors

04 July,2023 06:44 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kriti Sanon announces new production house Blue Butterfly Films

Kriti Sanon announces new production house Blue Butterfly Films

Kriti Sanon is venturing into producing films and now donning the responsible hat of a producer through her production house ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. 

04 July,2023 08:11 PM IST | Mumbai | Tuhina Upadhyay
News
2 killed, 3 injured as giant rocks sliding from hill crush cars in Nagaland

2 killed, 3 injured as giant rocks sliding from hill crush cars in Nagaland

Two persons were killed and three others injured as giant rocks slid and crushed their cars in Nagaland's Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening

04 July,2023 09:58 PM IST | Dimapur | PTI
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Try some cheesy, loaded American burgers at these Mumbai food joints

IN PHOTOS: Try some cheesy, loaded American burgers at these Mumbai food joints

Cheesy American burgers are to die for. The sliders served along with it just add to its deliciousness. We have curated a list of 7 of Mumbai's best and biggest burgers for you to dig in

04 July,2023 11:20 AM IST | Editor
Sports News
Ajit Agarkar appointed as chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee by BCCI

Ajit Agarkar appointed as chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee by BCCI

Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the Chairman of Senior Men's Selection Committee by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday

04 July,2023 09:52 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK