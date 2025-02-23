Breaking News
Bus services from Maharashtra to Karnataka suspended after attack on MSRTC driver
BMC begins removing mastic layer from Coastal Road
People gave clear verdict on genuine Shiv Sena, NCP: Amit Shah
Bhiwandi police books six for gangrape of woman in Thane district
Body of newborn baby found in riverbed in Palghar; probe launched
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy

In Focus

Maharashtra govt investigates poultry link to Guillain-Barré cases

Suspected cases may point to link between chicken farming, GBS

Entertainment News
'Piracy made me a star in China': Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots going viral overseas

'Piracy made me a star in China': Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots going viral overseas

Revolving around the Indian education system, 3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan as the quirky Ranchhoddas Shamaldas Chanchad, who aims to prove that one needs to chase excellence, and success will follow

23 February,2025 10:42 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Uran Phata bridge lane shut for repairs; traffic diverted till March 22

Mumbai: Uran Phata bridge lane shut for repairs; traffic diverted till March 22

To address these issues, authorities have decided to carry out full-scale concretisation of the lane.

23 February,2025 07:18 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
Activists and lawyers speak out on the need to criminalise marital rape in India

Activists and lawyers speak out on the need to criminalise marital rape in India

Why is this a country where a man can walk free after his wife dies due to alleged sexual assault on their marital bed? It's high time we criminalise marital rape, say activists and lawyers

23 February,2025 08:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Arpika Bhosale
Sports News

"We are by no means going to take them as a lesser side", Gill

India vice-captain Shubman Gill says team only focus on winning each game and will approach high-octane clash against Pakistan today like any other match

23 February,2025 07:12 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK