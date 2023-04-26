Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
The civic body will test an eco-friendly trap that is designed to attack the eggs and larvae of mosquitoes, this monsoon

Angad Bedi: I found a need for speed in my life

26 April,2023 07:54 AM IST | Mumbai | Sonia Lulla
Entertainment News
5 Bollywood actresses who stunned audiences with their fearless stunts

Bollywood actresses are proving that action films are no longer a male-dominated arena. They have delivered some stunning action sequences on the big screen, giving their male counterparts a run for their money. Here's a list of 5 Bollywood queens who have showcased their impressive action skills and stunned audiences with their fearless stunts:  

26 April,2023 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakash Khuman
News
Punjab declares holiday on Apr 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Badal

All government offices, departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions in the state will remain shut on Thursday, according to an official order

26 April,2023 10:36 AM IST | Chandigarh | PTI
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Y2K sunglasses to bucket hats, 8 trending accessories you must get your hands on

Level up your look with trending accessories that have caught the eye of fashionistas. Stylists and fashion experts share handy tips to choose the perfect accessory that will amp up your outfit and confidence

26 April,2023 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Gujarat's Gill goes for the kill against Mumbai

He was equally elegant while playing wristy shots through the midwicket region.

26 April,2023 08:15 AM IST | Ahmedabad | Sunil K Vaidya

