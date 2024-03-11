Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates south-bound corridor of Coastal Road
Mumbai: As cops untangle finfluencers case, investors suffer
Mumbai: After ‘wedding scene’ was wrapped, he said I was bought for Rs 3L
Mumbai: BMC‘s clean marshals armed with digital fining system to be deployed soon
Mumbai: Vakola traffic police bust parking racket
ATS arrests man for sharing sensitive info with Pak intelligence operative
Maharashtra

ATS has arrested a 30-year-old man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly sharing information about restricted areas in the country with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative (PIO), the ATS said

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani don matching hoodie as they hit the gym

11 March,2024 03:03 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Allu Arjun's fans beat up man in Bengaluru street fight, police to take action

Bengaluru police informed the KR Puram police and directed them to take necessary action after the video went viral.

11 March,2024 01:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: First look of Mumbai Coastal Road Phase 1 after inauguration

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Monday inaugurated the first phase of the coastal road between Worli and Marine Drive. On the occassion, he said that it is an "engineering marvel". Pics/Shadab Khan

11 March,2024 02:02 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lifestyle News
IN PHOTOS: Top black outfits that stole the spotlight at Oscars 2024
OSCARS 2024

The Oscars is the most coveted event in the world. Besides being renowned for its recognition of cinematic excellence, it is also celebrated for its fashion. Like every year, the red carpet of Oscars 2024 once again left the global audience awestruck. This year, the event saw the timeless elegance of black outfits dominate the red carpet

11 March,2024 04:37 PM IST | Editor
Sports News
'Shami's comeback likely by home series against Bangladesh', confirms Jay Shah

Shami missed the five-match Test series against England and will also sit out of the IPL after having undergone surgery for Achilles tendon last month

11 March,2024 04:09 PM IST | Dharamsala | mid-day online correspondent

