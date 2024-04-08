Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Powerloom unit worker murdered in Thane; cops launch probe

The body of Anwarali Vakil Ansari, with injuries on various parts including head, ears and eyes, was found near the Kamwari river on Friday evening

Anushka Sen wears a hanbok, visits BTS bus stop during her trip to South Korea

Anushka Sen wears a hanbok, visits BTS bus stop during her trip to South Korea

08 April,2024 04:06 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
Entertainment News
Sanjay Dutt reacts to reports of him joining a political party

Sanjay Dutt reacts to reports of him joining a political party

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, there has been a buzz about Sanjay Dutt joining a political party. However, the actor quickly addressed the rumours

08 April,2024 03:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Eknath Shinde hits out at Thackeray, says 'no boss or servant in our party'
Lok Sabha elections 2024

Eknath Shinde hits out at Thackeray, says 'no boss or servant in our party'

"A party or the state can never be run sitting at home," Shinde added

08 April,2024 10:40 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Swiggy now delivers to houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar

Swiggy now delivers to houseboats on Dal Lake in Srinagar

Swiggy, which started operations in Srinagar in 2022, has over 300 restaurants on the platform offering a wide variety of cuisines to locals and tourists alike

08 April,2024 01:27 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Sports News
Scrutiny intensifies over KL Rahul's protracted struggle with bat

Scrutiny intensifies over KL Rahul's protracted struggle with bat

Having played four IPL 2024 matches so far, he has scored only 126 runs at an average of 31.50, with an underwhelming strike rate of 128.57

08 April,2024 03:55 PM IST | Lucknow | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK