-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Hospital Survey
The body of Anwarali Vakil Ansari, with injuries on various parts including head, ears and eyes, was found near the Kamwari river on Friday evening
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024, there has been a buzz about Sanjay Dutt joining a political party. However, the actor quickly addressed the rumours08 April,2024 03:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
"A party or the state can never be run sitting at home," Shinde added08 April,2024 10:40 AM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Swiggy, which started operations in Srinagar in 2022, has over 300 restaurants on the platform offering a wide variety of cuisines to locals and tourists alike08 April,2024 01:27 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
Having played four IPL 2024 matches so far, he has scored only 126 runs at an average of 31.50, with an underwhelming strike rate of 128.5708 April,2024 03:55 PM IST | Lucknow | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT