They have written to CM Fadnavis, highlighting how the allegedly botched tendering systems have led to an increase in stray population and dog bite instances in Mumbai and across India
Adi Irani, who played Shah Rukh Khan's friend Vicky Malhotra in Baazigar reveals that the film didn’t do him any good despite tasting success at the box office17 March,2025 08:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The 62-year-old, who worked as an electrical contractor, had met the key accused, ex-General Manager Hitesh Mehta, before becoming involved in the fraud. Authorities allege that Mehta misappropriated Rs 40 crore and handed it over to Ullahanathan17 March,2025 10:48 AM IST | Mumbai | Apoorva Agashe
This summer, ditch the usual getaways and head to the Andaman Islands for an underrated tropical escape that’s just a four-hour flight away from Mumbai17 March,2025 09:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Anindita Paul
