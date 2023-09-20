Breaking News
Thane: Kalyan Ganesh Mandal's theme 'democracy is at peril'; police serve notice
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies
Pune: Over 35,000 women recite Ganapati Atharvashirsha as part of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations
Maha: Fire breaks out in a building in Mumbra, extinguished
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 98.28 pc

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 99.06 per cent

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya & Aditya attend Ambanis' Puja

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ananya & Aditya attend Ambanis' Puja

20 September,2023 10:59 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Farah Khan shuts down trolls questioning her wearing footwear at Ganpati puja

Farah Khan shuts down trolls questioning her wearing footwear at Ganpati puja

Farah Khan is no stranger to using her wit to hit back at trolls, she recently shut down a comment questioning her choice of wearing shoes inside Shilpa Shetty's Ganpati celebration

20 September,2023 11:04 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies

Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rain with overcast skies

Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to experience a generally cloudy sky with occasional light to moderate rain, weathermen predicated on Wednesday morning

20 September,2023 09:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Country Music Day 2023: Indian fans, musicians on why they enjoy the genre

Mid-Day Premium Country Music Day 2023: Indian fans, musicians on why they enjoy the genre

India boasts of many different genres of music that are loved by all but among them is a simmering sub-culture of country music, which is not only being enjoyed by people of all ages but also played. Marking International Country Music Day earlier this month, we spoke to country music fans and a musician to know their love for the genre

20 September,2023 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Asia Cup: Rain and remorse, the dazzlers, and the unthinkable pace potency

Mid-Day Premium Asia Cup: Rain and remorse, the dazzlers, and the unthinkable pace potency

Mid-Day looks at five key moments from the Asia Cup 2023 that one can praise, bewail and argue about

20 September,2023 11:39 AM IST | Colombo | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK