Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

In parting blow, Sanjay Nirupam slams Congress ‘high-command’

Alleges talks for Mumbai seats done in a way that Congress will be wiped out, leaving entire opposition space to Uddhav Thackeray

Family Star: Vijay and Mrunal starrer receives CBFC certification change

Family Star: Vijay and Mrunal starrer receives CBFC certification change

05 April,2024 08:47 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman to collaborate for Ramayana?

Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman to collaborate for Ramayana?

Acclaimed music composer Hans Zimmer has reportedly been roped in for the music of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan along with AR Rahman

05 April,2024 11:56 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress loses Bhiwandi

Mid-Day Premium Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress loses Bhiwandi

Latest blow comes courtesy NCP-Sharad Pawar, which has announced candidates for Bhiwandi and Wardha, both fought and won by the Congress in the past

05 April,2024 05:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
‘Drafting a living will safeguards your right to live and die with dignity’
World Health Day

Mid-Day Premium ‘Drafting a living will safeguards your right to live and die with dignity’

A living will promises autonomy of your own life, takes off a huge burden from your family members and doctors, and allows you to live your last days with dignity. If you haven’t drafted a living will already or are blissfully unaware of it, this World Health Day, let legal experts tell you what it is and why you should consider filing one

05 April,2024 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL 2024: Nonchalant Narine a captain’s dream

Mid-Day Premium IPL 2024: Nonchalant Narine a captain’s dream

Sunil Narine seemed to be playing with Delhi like a cat keeping a half-dead mouse alive for its own share of entertainment

05 April,2024 11:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK