Mumbai: Colaba Causeway’s clean sweep unsurprising
Thane: Merc’s SOS button saves the day
When there is no issue, they talk of Constitution getting changed: Ajit Pawar
Bombay HC backs NOTA awareness efforts
New BCAS rules allow exit from delayed flights - no more cabin captivity!
Mumbai: Ek hi vishesh local or AC-vishesh-tez local?

Can’t make head or tail of this headline? That’s exactly what AC local train commuters on central line are complaining about

Aryan Khan dating Brazilian actress Larissa Bonesi?

02 April,2024 11:41 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
ECI ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to urge youngsters to vote 

Ayushmann will request the youth of our country to step up and exercise their right to choose the next leaders of our nation in the parliament. 

02 April,2024 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Over 3000 season tickets for AC local sold on Apr 1, says WR

According to the data provided by the Western Railway, on Monday, as many as 3,561 persons availed of season tickets for AC locals.

02 April,2024 09:27 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Opting for store-bought mango pickles? Follow these recipes from Bihar and more

Why opt for store-bought mango pickles when you can make your own this summer? Indian chefs share their family recipes that showcase India’s rich diversity in making mango pickles

02 April,2024 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
IPL 2024, MI vs RR:

IPL 2024, MI vs RR: "Royal Parag" guides Rajasthan to 3rd consecutive win

In form Riyan Parag played an heroic knock against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Here is all you need to know about him (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

02 April,2024 12:22 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

