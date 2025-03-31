Breaking News
Motorists raising hell on yet-to-open stretch of Samruddhi Highway
Mumbai’s new elevated nature trail opens at Kamala Nehru Park in Malabar Hill
Mumbai: BMC to use mobile pumps for flood management
Mumbai: Churchgate-end foot overbridge at Mahim station thrown open
Maharashtra schools to stay open only in morning shifts amid heatwave
Harbour line commuters finally get direct access to west; structure’s closure since 2023 forced them to take detours

Eid Special | Vivian Dsena reveals eating THIS for every iftar during Ramadan

31 March,2025 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Kapil Sharma drops first look poster of 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' on Eid

Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma has revealed the first look poster to the sequel of his debut film Kis Kisko Karoon Pyaar. He unveiled it on the occasion of Eid

31 March,2025 11:55 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Impose strict UAPA laws against accused: Waris Pathan on Beed mosque explosion

A blast occurred at a mosque in Beed, Maharashtra, on Sunday, causing significant damage to the internal structure of the mosque

31 March,2025 11:00 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Check dates, nine colours, significance and other details

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India

31 March,2025 12:21 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IPL 2025 |

IPL 2025 | "... does make a difference to Mumbai Indians": Chandrakant Pandit

Given Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Chandrakant Pandit’s wealth of experience at Wankhede, Hardik Pandya & Co may struggle to end their losing streak tonight

31 March,2025 07:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

