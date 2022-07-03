In Focus
Mumbai
Mumbai: ED summons former CP Sanjay Pandey in money-laundering case03 July,2022 07:00 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent The summons was sent to Sanjay Pandey on Saturday, who retired from the police force on June 30
Debina Bonnerjee joined the latest social media trend to say you're a doting mom without saying you are one! And Debina aces it like no one else. Check it out!03 July,2022 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
At a press conference, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to various points raised by the prime minister in his speech03 July,2022 06:13 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Since the monsoon is in full swing, we bring to you expert advice on skincare, fashion, and delve into why dengue spikes during this season. Our weekly coverage also features exclusive interviews with Prateek Kuhad, creators of an LGBTQIA+ first health application, and music producers who dissect how Instagram reels are influencing listeners today03 July,2022 03:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The prime minister extended good wishes to the legendary Indian batter after she announced her retirement from international cricket last month, saying the player has been an inspiration for many sportspersons03 July,2022 08:25 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI