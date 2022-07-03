×
Breaking News
BJP’s Rahul Narvekar elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker
Death count in Manipur landslide rises to 37, more rains affect search for missing 25
Maharashtra logs 2,962 Covid-19 cases, six fatalities
Aarey Metro car shed: ‘Mumbaikars will take to the streets again’
Mumbai: ED summons former CP Sanjay Pandey in money-laundering case
DGCA seeks explanation from IndiGo after massive flight delays

The summons was sent to Sanjay Pandey on Saturday, who retired from the police force on June 30

Entertainment News
Debina Bonnerjee hops on to new social media trend; proves she's a doting mom
VIDEO

Debina Bonnerjee hops on to new social media trend; proves she's a doting mom

Debina Bonnerjee joined the latest social media trend to say you're a doting mom without saying you are one! And Debina aces it like no one else. Check it out!

03 July,2022 02:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
At a press conference, senior party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad referred to various points raised by the prime minister in his speech

03 July,2022 06:13 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
Lifestyle News
Since the monsoon is in full swing, we bring to you expert advice on skincare, fashion, and delve into why dengue spikes during this season. Our weekly coverage also features exclusive interviews with Prateek Kuhad, creators of an LGBTQIA+ first health application, and music producers who dissect how Instagram reels are influencing listeners today

03 July,2022 03:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
The prime minister extended good wishes to the legendary Indian batter after she announced her retirement from international cricket last month, saying the player has been an inspiration for many sportspersons

03 July,2022 08:25 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI

