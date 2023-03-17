Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

In Focus

Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on March 19, details here

The spokesperson said this maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. He requested the passengers to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused

IN PHOTOS: Swara, Fahad opt for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits for reception

IN PHOTOS: Swara, Fahad opt for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfits for reception

17 March,2023 06:45 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
What’s love got to do with it? review: Fairly intriguing cross-cultural rom-com

What’s love got to do with it? review: Fairly intriguing cross-cultural rom-com

Written by Jemima Goldsmith whose tryst with Pakistani life (as the former wife of dashing cricketer turned Pakistani Premier Imran Khan), is well documented, the narrative marries Asian and western values in a vividly colorful jamboree of cultures, beliefs, customs, rituals, and emotions

17 March,2023 05:20 PM IST | Mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Mumbai
Hold local body elections immediately, Ajit Pawar demands in Maha Assembly

Hold local body elections immediately, Ajit Pawar demands in Maha Assembly

Funds of local bodies are being used to publish advertisements of the chief minister, Ajit Pawar claimed

17 March,2023 05:37 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Dream interpreters reveal why we dream and what do they really mean

Mid-Day Premium Dream interpreters reveal why we dream and what do they really mean

Ever dreamt of falling from a height? Or being chased by an animal? On World Sleep Day 2023, dream interpreters reveal what dreams are and analyse the deep-seated meanings of 5 common dreams

17 March,2023 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Do you know why Ind vs Aus ODI series is not part of World Cup Super League?

Do you know why Ind vs Aus ODI series is not part of World Cup Super League?

Both India and Australia don’t have as many ODI matches before the tournament, so they will look to go in with a renewed spirit to inch closer to the elusive trophy and find the perfect ODI combination going forward

17 March,2023 03:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK